Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office said 11 counties would be affected

A yellow weather warning for the west of Wales has been issued by the Met Office, affecting 11 counties.

The warning is in place from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday until 03:00 on Thursday.

The forecaster said that there could be transport delays and some short-term loss of power.

It said 11 counties will be affected: Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea, and the Vale of Glamorgan.