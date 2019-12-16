Wales weather: Yellow wind warning in place across west
- 16 December 2019
A yellow weather warning for the west of Wales has been issued by the Met Office, affecting 11 counties.
The warning is in place from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday until 03:00 on Thursday.
The forecaster said that there could be transport delays and some short-term loss of power.
It said 11 counties will be affected: Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea, and the Vale of Glamorgan.