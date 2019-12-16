Image copyright Google Image caption The situation at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen is being monitored, health bosses said

A hospital has shut its doors to visitors due to a norovirus outbreak.

Only those with "extenuating circumstances" will be able to visit Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and wards should be contacted directly.

Anyone with an appointment who has had symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea or fever in the last 48 hours should check if it can be rescheduled.

Earlier this month Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli was closed for more than a week following an outbreak.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said the situation was being monitored at regular intervals and a update will be given when visitor restrictions are lifted.