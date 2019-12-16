Image copyright TfW Image caption The train operating company said its Sunday services would be "transformed"

Commuters have complained of delays and fewer carriages on the first working day since new train timetables were introduced.

Transport for Wales' (TfW) timetables began on Sunday but staff shortages were blamed for cancellations.

TfW apologised and thanked workers who gave up rest days or volunteered to work overtime.

But on Monday morning, passengers took to social media reporting delays and overcrowding.

TfW's website showed there were delays to a number of services around Wales, with overcrowding among the reasons cited, but it reported services were generally running as planned.

Four services serving west Wales were cancelled on Monday morning and evening due to staff shortages while one service between Carmarthen and Swansea in the early hours of Tuesday has also been cancelled.

TfW runs hundreds of services each day across Wales with some running over the border into England.

It said over the past few months it had been "meticulously planning and preparing" for the new timetable by recruiting additional staff.

Capacity is being added for 6,500 more Valley Lines passengers, while an extra 186 Sunday services will also be added in Wales.