A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted at a nightclub.

The 42-year-old man was injured at the Ten11 club in Broad Street, Barry, at about 02:15 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for treatment, police said.

Two men, aged 32 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released on bail. Police are appealing for witnesses.