Barry nightclub assault: Man critically ill in hospital
- 15 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted at a nightclub.
The 42-year-old man was injured at the Ten11 club in Broad Street, Barry, at about 02:15 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for treatment, police said.
Two men, aged 32 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released on bail. Police are appealing for witnesses.