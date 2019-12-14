Image copyright Alastair Hawkes Image caption The scene inside the bus after it crashed into a railway bridge in Neath Road, Swansea

An Olympic gold medallist who was injured when a bus crashed into a railway bridge has told how he tried to pull the windscreen off a passenger.

Kevin Young was one of eight people hurt when the double-decker bus crashed in Neath Road on Thursday.

The 400m hurdler suffered a cut to the top of his head but tried to help the woman who remained conscious.

A 63-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Mr Young, whose world record at the 1992 Barcelona games remains unbroken, and the woman who was sat in front of him hit the windscreen of the bus bound for Swansea University.

"I hit it and I fell straight down onto the floor," the 53-year-old said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olympian Kevin Young was upstairs when the bus hit the bridge

"Then I remember looking up and a young lady took the brunt of the windscreen.

"She was lying toward me, she was conscious and I remember just freaking out looking at her."

Mr Young, who had suffered broken ribs, feared the woman would die.

"I was on my knees, I was trying to push the windscreen off her body because there was all kind of debris from the roof of the bus," he said.

"Then I got really emotional, I could see she had a laceration on her forehead."

When the emergency services boarded the bus they told him: "Don't move her. Don't move her."

Once they took over he was treated for a head injury

He said he was "extremely lucky to be alive", adding: I've always felt that I had guardian angels."