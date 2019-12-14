Image copyright Google Image caption Merthyr Tydfil's environmental health service could become unsustainable, the report warns

Merthyr Tydfil's environmental health services are on the cusp of a "tipping point", according to a council report.

The document said more than six-and-a-half full-time posts had been lost since the Wales Audit Office assessed the department in 2014.

But despite the budget cuts there has been a consistent under spend, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.

The report said the council could not demonstrate it was delivering all statutory services.

The report said: "There is evidence that the service is at a tipping point and on the cusp of becoming unsustainable."

It recommended "extreme caution" be taken before further cuts and that a plan be developed to address shortfalls and risk areas.

The council said there was no evidence it was significantly failing to deliver required services but said some areas need improvement.