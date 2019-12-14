Snow and ice warning for Powys and north Wales
- 14 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of north and mid Wales.
Icy patches, with snow mainly on higher routes, may "cause tricky travel" it said.
The yellow weather warning covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham. Snow is most likely above 200 metres, the Met Office said.
The warning is in place between 21:00 GMT on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday.