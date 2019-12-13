Image copyright Google Image caption The A487 runs past the village of Penparc

A 92-year-old man died when he was hit by a car in Ceredigion.

The pedestrian was hit on the A487, near Penparc school, shortly before 07:30 GMT.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he died at the scene. The road remained shut until 14:45 for investigations to be carried out.

The man who was driving the car was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.