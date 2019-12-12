Image copyright Family photo Image caption Prof David Last's family described him as an "experienced pilot"

A body has been found in the search for a pilot missing since the aircraft he was flying disappeared off the north Wales coast.

Prof David Last, 79, has not been seen since the light aircraft he was flying from Caernarfon Airport to Llandudno disappeared on 25 November.

The plane lost radar contact near Puffin Island, off Anglesey, at about 12:45 GMT.

The body was recovered by the Police North West Underwater Search Team.

Insp Dave Cohran said divers found it at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday, just off Puffin Island.

"The family of Professor David Last have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from North Wales Police," he added.

There were no passengers on board Prof Last's flight.

Image copyright Brian Nicholas Image caption Prof Last was flying this Cessna Skyhawk when he disappeared

Image caption The search focused on an area around Puffin Island, off the east coast of Anglesey

Prof Last, a consultant engineer and expert witness in radio navigation and communications systems, and a professor emeritus at Bangor University, joined the Royal Institute of Navigation in 1972.

Speaking after his disappearance last month, Prof Last's family released a statement describing him as an "experienced pilot and a respected figure in the worldwide navigation community".

"We are all heartbroken," they added.