Image copyright Alastair Hawkes Image caption Alastair Hawkes was on the top deck of the bus when the crash happened

Eight people have been injured and a man has been arrested after a double-decker university bus crashed into a railway bridge.

One person is seriously injured and another has life-threatening injuries, South Wales Police said.

Emergency services are at the scene following the crash on Neath Road, Swansea, just before 09:40 GMT.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested and the bus company, First Cymru, said a full investigation had been launched.

Seven people were taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital, one with serious injuries, and another casualty has been airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with life-threatening injuries.

Swansea Bay health board asked people to avoid attending Morriston A&E "unless you have a serious illness or injury", saying the department was "extremely busy".

The road remains closed and people have been asked to avoid the area.

Image copyright Dimitris Legakis Image caption Motorists are asked to avoid the area

Alastair Hawkes, 22, was on the top deck when the crash happened: "There was a lady who was cut out, she was bleeding heavily and flown to hospital in Cardiff.

"I think there were three injured - somebody else was bleeding badly and an older gentleman was shaken, in shock. We thought he passed out."

Mr Hawkes, who got on the bus in the Uplands area, said it had taken a different route to normal, he believes because of a fallen tree.

"There was a crunch and smashing glass and screaming.

"Everyone was thinking 'what just happened?' as there was a bridge halfway up the bus."

Image copyright Tom Evans Image caption Multiple people have been injured

The student, originally from Kettering, said he dialled 999 while another passenger managed to hail down police.

He described the top half of the bus slicing off on to the train track above and passengers in shock.

"Those that were bleeding were taken to hospital and the rest brought here (Landore Social Club)," he said.

"Most are alright, but they're just making sure."

The managing director of the bus company First Cymru, Andrew Sherrington, said: "We can confirm one of our vehicles operating Service 10 between Swansea University Singleton Campus and Swansea Bay University Campus has been involved in a collision with a bridge, which has resulted in a number of passengers sustaining injuries.

"We've immediately dispatched a support team and launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances that has led to this collision, and are assisting South Wales Police with their enquiries.

"Everyone at First Cymru is shocked by this incident and our heartfelt sympathies go out to those injured."

Tom Evans, who works near to the scene of the crash, said it looked like "a tin opener had taken the top of the bus off".

He arrived on the scene shortly after the crash and said he believed the bus driver had misjudged the height of a railway bridge and tried to drive under it.

He added: "I heard it and went out soon after. Police were there quickly, cordoning it off. It's now a no-go area."

A man who works nearby who did not wish to be identified, said the crash looked "really serious".

He added: "We heard an almighty bang and all thought it was thunder because it's raining, but then we saw an ambulance, we thought somebody's crashed on the M4 but then, no, they're outside.

"We ran outside and saw the bus and we could see anyone who would have been on the top deck at the front, well it would be really serious... it was destroyed."

Transport for Wales (TfW) said replacement buses were in operation and motorists have been asked to avoid the Neath Road and Hafod area.

Secretary Terry Edkins opened up the nearby Landore Social Club at the request of police to offer tea and coffee to passengers.

Image copyright Tom Evans Image caption Disruption is expected to continue until 15:00 GMT

He said he thought a woman had been airlifted to hospital, adding: "There are about 20 people at the social club having teas and coffees. The ones at the club are a bit shaken but OK ."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews were in attendance and the Welsh Ambulance Service also said it was at the scene with "multiple crews and vehicles".

TfW wrote on Twitter: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at #Swansea fewer trains are able to run on some lines. Services are running but will not call at Swansea Station."

South Wales Police said: "We and our fellow emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision involving a bus and a bridge in Neath Road, Swansea.

"We are asking motorists to avoid the area while this incident is ongoing."