A former volunteer police officer who has won awards for his work with LGBT communities has admitted touching two colleagues' bottoms on a night out.

Cairn Newton-Evans admitted gross misconduct at a police misconduct hearing at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters in Carmarthen on Thursday.

The hearing was told he did not remember the details of the 8 November incident in Carmarthen as he was drunk.

He was given a conditional caution and banned from working as an officer.

The hearing was told Mr Newton-Evans, the former chief officer of the force's Special Constabulary, had offered to write letters to both of the victims and he accepted his behaviour was unprofessional and unlawful.

Representing Mr Newton-Evans, Sgt Roger Webb from the Police Federation, said: "Cairn Newton-Evans was a determined and passionate officer for 10 years.

"He was an ambassador for the LGBT community and profoundly regrets his actions."

In 2018 Mr Newton-Evans, who is a part-time lecturer at University of Wales Trinity Saint David, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the LGBT community and policing.

Speaking after the hearing, Chief Constable Mark Collins said the force would "always listen to victims of crime and act on what they tell us".

He added: "Cairn has given his time to Dyfed-Powys Police for many years and I am grateful for the work he has done.

"However, as an organisation we will always strive to uphold standards of ethical and professional behaviour."