Wales

M4: Driver taken to hospital after metal post hits car

  • 11 December 2019
Car with a post sticking through its front window Image copyright @SWP_ROADS
Image caption The car was travelling eastbound on the M4 when the incident happened

A driver has been taken to hospital after a metal post smashed through their car windscreen on a motorway.

The incident happened between junctions 34 at Pencoed and 33 at Pontyclun on the eastbound carriageway of the M4, at about 06:20 GMT on Wednesday morning.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

South Wales Police said it was investigating the incident.

Image copyright @SWP_ROADS
Image caption The driver was taken to hospital in nearby Llantrisant