Image copyright @SWP_ROADS Image caption The car was travelling eastbound on the M4 when the incident happened

A driver has been taken to hospital after a metal post smashed through their car windscreen on a motorway.

The incident happened between junctions 34 at Pencoed and 33 at Pontyclun on the eastbound carriageway of the M4, at about 06:20 GMT on Wednesday morning.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

South Wales Police said it was investigating the incident.