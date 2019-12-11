Image caption Cerys Price is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

A nurse suffered a seizure which was likely triggered by a prescription painkiller moments before a head-on fatal crash, a court has heard.

Cerys Price, 28, from Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, denies causing the death of driver Robert Dean, 65, by dangerous driving in a crash near Newport.

She also denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the passenger in her car, former boyfriend Jack Tinklin, in July 2016.

She is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Robert Dean died in the crash near Newport

Consultant neurologist Dr William Durward told the court it was "highly probable" there was a connection between the seizure and the level of tramadol in Ms Price's body.

"A coincidence cannot be absolutely ruled out but I am troubled by the word absolutely," he said.

Mr Dean died at the scene of the crash on the A467 between Rogerstone and Bassaleg.

Police found a container of the painkiller tramadol in the crashed vehicle with just 26 of 100 tablets left.

On Monday, prosecutor Timothy Evans said Ms Price had consumed an amount of tramadol "significantly higher than any therapeutic range".

He added: "She was in no way fit to drive a car. She was in a drugged-up state."

The trial continues.