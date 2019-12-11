Hundreds of dead birds found in mystery mass death

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It's as if they just dropped down dead from the sky"

Hundreds of birds found dead on a north Wales road are to be tested to discover how they died.

Around 300 starlings were discovered with blood on their bodies in a lane on Anglesey.

Dafydd Edwards, whose partner found the birds, said it was as if "they had dropped down dead from the sky".

The Animal and Plant Health Agency has collected them for testing, and will examine whether they could have been poisoned.

Mr Edwards, 41, said his partner Hannah Stevens first saw the birds alive as she went to an appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

"She said she saw hundreds of them flying over and thought it looked amazing but on her way back around an hour later they were all dead in the road.

Ms Stevens reported seeing the birds eating something in the road.

"There's easily more than 300 of them. I counted 150 last night but I gave up as there's just hundreds of them littered everywhere.

"It's as if they just dropped down dead from the sky."

A spokesman for the RSPB said: "This is obviously very concerning for us and we will await the test results.

"It would be inappropriate for us to speculate as to how they have died."