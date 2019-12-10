Image copyright Google

Four vehicles have been involved in a serious crash in Carmarthenshire.

A car overturned and the occupants of three cars were trapped in the crash on the A476 between Llannon and Tumble at about 18:20 GMT.

One person was cut free by firefighters who continue to work to free the remaining occupants of the vehicles, the fire service said.

The road is closed in both directions. Three fire crews, paramedics and police officers are at the scene.

The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.