Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The scene included a sign asking for information on what happened after the Baby Jesus went missing

A figure of baby Jesus stolen from a nativity scene has been returned.

It had formed the centrepiece of the scene at Cardiff's German Christmas market, which was raising money for a local church.

Staff had said the theft earlier this month was "not really in the Christmas spirit" and without the baby Jesus "there is no Christmas".

Rev Canon Sarah Jones, priest in charge at St John's in Cardiff, said it was handed in to a local church.

Last year more than £2,000 was donated by people having their picture taken with the scene and donating to an honesty box.

Image copyright Rev Canon Sarah Jones Image caption The Baby Jesus is damaged but has been returned to the scene

Despite being damaged the model has been returned to the market's nativity scene.

Rev Jones said she was "delighted".

"The German Christmas market sets out a nativity scene each year which highlights the deep meaning of Christmas.

"We are grateful for the generous donations of visitors to the market and of its staff and we use the money raised to help us to serve the people of Cardiff throughout the year."