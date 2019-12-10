Wales

Two-car crash causes M4 tailbacks near Newport

  • 10 December 2019
traffic on M4 Image copyright Crown

A crash on the M4 has led to a build up of traffic during rush hour.

The incident involving two cars happened westbound between junction 24 (Coldra) and junction 25 (Caerleon) at about 06:45 GMT.

One lane was closed while recovery took place and led to traffic tailing back near to Magor services.

All lanes reopened just after 08:00.