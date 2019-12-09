Image caption Cerys Price is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

A nurse accused of killing another driver in a head-on crash was in a "drugged up state" after taking prescription painkiller tramadol, a court heard.

Cerys Price, 28, from Brynmawr denies causing the death of Robert Dean, 65, in a collision near Newport.

Ms Price also denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the passenger in her car, former boyfriend Jack Tinklin, in the July 2016 crash.

She is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The court heard the couple had intended to go camping but had argued, and the defendant turned the car around to go home.

Mr Tinklin said: "Just after the roundabout, she just had a seizure. Cerys made a funny noise and was slumped over the steering wheel.

"The car drifted off the road, through the central reservation.

"As I regained consciousness, she was still out of it."

Image caption Ms Price's ex-boyfriend was injured in the crash

The crash happened on the A467 between Rogerstone and Bassaleg, with Mr Dean dying at the scene.

Mr Tinklin, who was seriously injured, said he was not aware Ms Price was taking medication.

However, police found a tub of the painkiller tramadol in the crashed vehicle with just 26 of a tub of 100 tablets left.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans said she had consumed an amount "significantly higher than any therapeutic range".

He added: "She was in no way fit to drive a car. She was in a drugged up state."

Jury members were told they would hear from experts who could say whether Ms Price might have suffered an epileptic fit or whether it was a seizure brought on by the drugs.

The trial continues.