Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption After Burrell, right, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm, police released images of Mr Sheehan following the attack

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a neighbour following a row over a barking dog.

Matthew Sheehan, 36, was battered by neighbour Raymond Burrell in a "severe and merciless" attack in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in September 2015.

Burrell, 40, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm in 2016 and jailed for life.

However, Mr Sheehan died the year after his attacker was jailed and Burrell has now been charged with murder.

Burrell appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Monday and will stand trial next July.