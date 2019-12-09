Image copyright Met Office Image caption A Met Office "yellow" weather alert has been issued for much of Wales

More than 1,300 homes were left without power after Storm Atiyah hit Wales overnight.

Gales reached gusts of 77mph (120km/h) at Aberdaron on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd and 74mph (119km/h) in Aberporth, Ceredigion.

Electricity supplies were hit in Powys, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Caerphilly.

Dyfed-Powys Police have warned motorists the "multiple" trees have blocked roads in the force region.

The A476 in Carmarthenshire from Ffairfach to Carmel and the B4312 between Johnstown and Llangain were both closed by fallen trees.

At Penygraig, Tonypandy, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, firefighters were called to collapsed scaffolding around a house just after 02:00 GMT on Monday morning.

Skip Twitter post by @RPUCarms Large tree down on the B4312 Johnstown to Llangain. Road completely blocked. Police and council are in attendance. Please take extra time to make your journeys this morning. Road conditions are very poor and there are multiple trees down throughout the force area. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/PqSiyWsuer — Carms Roads Policing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@RPUCarms) December 9, 2019 Report

Restrictions are in force on several bridges - with the M48 Severn Bridge down to one lane in both directions.

Both the A477 Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire and the A55 Britannia Bridge, Gwynedd, are closed to high-sided vehicles.

Stena Line ferry services between Holyhead and Dublin have also been disrupted, after the 02:30 sailing was unable to dock in Anglesey due to the winds.

The 08:10 Dublin-Holyhead service has been delayed by at least five hours as a result.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind remains in force for most of mid, west and south Wales until 09:00 on Monday.