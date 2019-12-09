Image copyright Anthony Stockton Image caption The A5 in Capel Curig, Snowdonia, was covered in snow in early November

Care workers who look after people living in Snowdonia will be helped to reach residents in poor weather by park wardens during the winter months.

More than 1,000 residents in Gwynedd are dependent on council care or local support, but mountain roads can become impassable due to snow and ice.

Snowdonia National Park wardens will take workers door-to-door in 4x4s.

Gwynedd council said the service would also be provided for council-run care homes in the county.