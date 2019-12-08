Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The car was seen underneath the scaffolding on Sunday morning

A car was hit by fallen scaffolding in Cardiff during a night of strong winds across Wales.

The car, which had been parked outside a house on Clive Street in Grangetown, was seen covered by the fallen structure on Sunday morning.

Carville Scaffolding, which had put up the scaffolding, said the collapse had been caused by the weather.

A Met Office warning for wind has been issued from 18:00 GMT on Sunday until 09:00 on Monday.

Dean Pratt, 34, who lives nearby, said: "It was very windy last night, windy enough to keep me up.

"I don't know whose car it was but they must be gutted."