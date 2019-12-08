Celtic longboat rowers rescued off coast of Aberystwyth
- 8 December 2019
Twelve rowers in Celtic longboats were rescued after getting into difficulty off the coast of Aberystwyth.
Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called to help the two groups at 15:25 GMT on Saturday.
The Aberystwyth Lifeboat team said on Facebook: "Lifeboat crew had to leave the Christmas fair to go an rescue 12 people on rowing boats.".
The crew said those on board were "very cold" but were returned safely to Aberystwyth Harbour.
