Image copyright Lesley Owen Image caption The bench has been painted black and white to match Coley the collie

A memorial bench has been placed at the favourite spot of a dog said to have been "loved by so many".

Coley the collie would spend evenings in Penybanc, Ammanford, waiting for his owner Lesley Owen to come home.

Ms Owen said she had the bench painted black and white - to match Coley - and had personalised discs made.

The dog's death in July caused an outpouring of grief, with the bench where he used to wait covered with flowers for more than seven weeks.

Coley, who had been given to Ms Owen as a birthday present, was 11 when he died.

He "loved children" and was often the highlight of trips home from school, with parents travelling the long way back to see him.

Image copyright Lesley Owen Image caption Coley "meant so much to so many people"

Image copyright Lesley Owen Image caption The flowers covered the bench where Coley would wait for his owner

Image copyright Lesley Owen Image caption Three plaques have been mounted in Coley's honour

The bench, which was finished on Sunday, was partially paid for by a fundraiser, with the difference paid by Ms Owen, who said "everyone is delighted" with it.

"I feel grateful to everybody, I'm glad he touched so many lives," she said.

"I can't get over it to be honest."

She added that she wanted to get something "a little bit special".

Three plaques are mounted on the bench - one from the community, another donated by a business and one by an anonymous benefactor.

"Hundreds of children over the years have been waving [to him]," said Ms Owen in August.

"He meant so much to so many people."