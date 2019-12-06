Image caption Several emergency service vehicles were at the scene

A man has been taken to hospital with knife wounds after an incident in central Cardiff.

An area of City Road from the Roath Park pub to the Royal George pub has been cordoned off and armed police attended the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called at 18:10 GMT and the injured man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

BBC journalist Harry Bligh said police told people to leave the area.

He said he was on a bus going down City Road at about 18:30 when it stopped because of police vehicles blocking the road.

Image caption An armed officer is pictured in one of the shops in the area

Image caption A police cordon is in place on City Road

"There were police arriving with us, police cars, several unmarked cars arrived with armed police, it became very busy, very quickly," he said.

"I got off the bus and saw armed officers kitting up."