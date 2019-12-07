Image copyright Pembrokeshire County Council Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police said it would be targeting people suspected of acting illegally

Illegal taxis are being targeted by a council and police force after being made aware of their operation.

Pembrokeshire County Council and Dyfed-Powys Police said it mainly involved young drivers offering lifts on social media.

The force said it would target people suspected of acting illegally as taxi drivers and giving lifts.

Drivers offering lifts for payment would not have the right insurance and if caught could face a fine or ban.

Councillor Phil Baker expressed his concerns about social media platforms being used to offer "cheap lifts".

"I would urge everyone not to accept these offers regardless of how attractive the fare may sound," he said.

"You may be compromising your safety and the consequences could be devastating."

Taxi drivers undergo "rigorous checks" to ensure they are safe, while unlicensed drivers have not undergone these checks.