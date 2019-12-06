Image copyright Matthew Murphy-Kitto Image caption The sink holes appeared on the field on Friday morning

An investigation is underway after two sink holes appeared on a village sports field.

Risk assessment officers have been sent to examine the holes in Gwaelod-y-Garth, near Pentyrch in Cardiff.

A council spokesman could not confirm the cause but said highways staff were trying to make the area safe.

The area has been taped off and resident Matthew Murphy-Kitto said he was concerned work could close the one road into the village.

"A stream culvert was blocked and it was being pumped out this morning," he said.

"This could have had something to do with it."

Image copyright Matthew Murphy-Kitto