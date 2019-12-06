Image copyright Google Image caption St Julian's school has about 1,500 pupils, aged 11 to 18

A school is shut because illness among staff and students has reached a "critical level".

St Julian's secondary school in Newport closed because of an outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea.

A statement said following a consultation with the chairman of governors and local authority, it was decided to shut it on Friday.

"The school will undergo a deep clean in an attempt to minimise further cases," it added.

It will re-open as normal on Monday.