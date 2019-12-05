Image caption No passengers were on board and the driver was uninjured

A double-decker bus has crashed into a ditch after it was "blown off the road by severe cross winds".

The front of the vehicle was damaged when it hit bushes off Ffordd Abergele near Rhuddlan, Denbighshire, at about 11:30 GMT.

Operator Arriva Buses Wales said no passengers were on board and the driver was uninjured when the bus was blown off by severe cross wind.

An Arriva Buses Wales spokeswoman said an investigation was under way.

The road, known locally as Abergele Straights, has been closed for recovery and motorists are asked to avoid the area.