Image caption Robert Pugh denied all the charges

A former climbing instructor has been found guilty of indecently assaulting three boys.

Robert Pugh, 75, of Cardiff, assaulted the boys at Storey Arms outdoor activity centre in the Brecon Beacons during the 1980s and 1990s.

At Cardiff Crown Court the jury were previously directed to find Pugh not guilty of three charges of historical child abuse due to a lack of evidence.

Pugh was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in January.

The 75-year-old was emotionless as guilty verdicts were read out on the 10 charges.

Pugh had faced trial for the third time over the indecent assault allegations.

The first trial in 2018 was halted for legal reasons, and following that trial a second victim came forward.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in a second trial in August 2019 and after that, a third victim was identified.

The court heard the boys seen as Pugh's favourites were offered additional courses, received gifts and were taken to a pub.

They were given the opportunity to sleep in single rooms rather than dormitories.

The prosecution said that beneath Pugh's respectable exterior "there was something that drove him to touch these boys".