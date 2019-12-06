Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow warning for wind is in place from 15:00 GMT on Sunday until 09:00 on Monday

Severe gales of up to 70mph are forecast for Sunday and Monday.

The Met Office said transport delays are likely, and loss of power is possible.

Forecasters said it was "likely" some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves, and damage to temporary structures is also possible.

It covers a large area from north to south Wales, with a stretch of east Wales not included.

The Met Office said: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west on Sunday and Monday bringing very strong winds to parts of the west.

"Winds are expected to gust to 50-60mph inland, and perhaps 70mph around some coasts. Large coastal waves are also expected."