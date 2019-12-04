Image copyright Google Image caption Police have spent the day at the caravan park

Four men have been arrested following the largest drugs bust by Dyfed-Powys Police.

About 75 officers were involved in the raid at Leighton Arches Caravan Park, Welshpool, at 07:00 GMT and have remained at the site all day.

Two men aged 31 and 23 and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of supplying heroin and cocaine.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and all four remain in police custody.

The force said the operation was thought to be the biggest of its kind that it has carried out.

Powys Commander, Supt Ifan Charles, said: "I urge anyone with information or any concerns about illegal drug dealing to raise them so we can take action."