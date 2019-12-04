Image caption John Cameron was sentenced at Mold Crown Court

A former council worker who covertly filmed women and girls changing or showering has been jailed.

John Cameron, 34, who worked at Denbighshire council, filmed at a holiday camp and swimming pool and set up spy cameras in other places.

Police found thousands of downloaded indecent images and movies including of an unconscious six-year-old girl who appeared drugged at his home.

Cameron was jailed for 16 months at Mold Crown Court.

He had admitted six charges of voyeurism and making and downloading indecent images of children and possessing extreme images.

'Followed children'

The court heard Cameron had accessed child abuse images over a period of 14 years, and he admitted getting sexual gratification from looking at the images and said he was seeking help.

He made his own covert movies and would film people in public toilets, changing rooms and would follow women and children into shops filming them.

Cameron's former home in Denbigh was searched in August, and he told police he was "unable to control" his desire to look at the images.

Cameron, of Ty'n y Ffordd, Derwen near Corwen, resigned as compliance and contracts manager at the council following his arrest.

Police found 194 videos and images at the most serious category A, 135 at category B and 2,352 at category C - together with 91 extreme images, but files had been deleted and software used to hide his internet history.

More than 14,000 images had not been categorised.

Defending barrister Simon Rogers said: "He acknowledges his sexual interest in young children," adding Cameron wanted to understand the reason behind his offending.

Denbighshire council spokesman Gareth Watson said: "John Cameron does not work for us any more. He resigned from his post in recent months."

Cameron must register as a sex offender and he is subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.