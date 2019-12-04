Image copyright North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire wrecked the ground floor and caused smoke damage elsewhere

A cat has died in a serious house fire thought to have started when a candle was left burning on a windowsill.

The fire at the house in Trefor, Gwynedd, caused 100% damage to the ground floor of the house and left the owner needing oxygen after she tried to tackle the blaze herself.

Fire officers said they believed a candle on a windowsill ignited wooden blinds above it.

They warned people about candle safety in the run up to Christmas.

Crews from Pwllheli and Nefyn were called to the house just before 19:00 GMT on Monday.

Jeff Hall, from North Wales Fire Service, said: "I would appeal to residents to be very careful when using candles or naked flames.

"This warning is particularly relevant in the run up to Christmas when people may consider using candles within their festive decorations."

He added that the woman "was extremely lucky to escape without being seriously hurt".

He advised people to use battery-operated tea lights in place of candles, to test smoke alarms regularly and plan an escape route in the event of a fire.