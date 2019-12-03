Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption James Agar-Leigh was a dance choreographer

A man who died in a car crash was a West End dancer who "brought nothing but joy", his family has said.

James Agar-Leigh, 36, from the Rhyl area, died following the crash between Junction 33 and 33A of the A55 near Northop, Flintshire.

Firefighters cut him from the wreckage of his vehicle at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday and he was airlifted to hospital but died of his injuries.

His husband, Christopher Agar-Leigh, said: "He was my life and my world."

Mr Agar-Leigh said James was the "best thing" that happened to him.

"He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him. My heart is broken and it's hurting so much," he added.

Mr Agar-Leigh was a choreographer and had performed in the West End.

He was well respected in his field, having taught several British dance champions, his family said.

'Most precious'

His younger siblings Aaron, Tanya, Natasha and Tara said their lives were "ruined" without him.

His parents, Jim and Colette Leigh, added: "He was the most precious, caring son you could hope for and we are so grateful for having him as a gift for 36 years.

"He was so kind and loving to everyone. Our lives will never be the same again."

Police have appealed for information or dash-cam footage from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, which is not thought to have involved any other vehicles.