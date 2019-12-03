Image caption Merthyr singer Kizzy Crawford said she had never seen options on a form that represented her

Welsh people who are not white will not be able to automatically identify themselves as Welsh in the next census.

There will be no dedicated tick box for ethnic minority Welsh on the 2021 form, despite there being one for Scottish people.

Singer Kizzy Crawford said she was shocked to see the lack of options in the draft version of the census.

The Office for National Statistics, which is responsible for the census, said it had consulted with the public.

'There's never been an option for me'

Merthyr-born Crawford, who has Caribbean and Welsh heritage, told BBC Wales' Newyddion 9 programme: "For years now, whenever I've had to fill a form like this, and state my nationality, there's never been an option for me.

"I haven't seen anything that represents me. I've always put down 'mixed' or 'mixed British' but that's not accurate. I consider myself to be Welsh.

"I've always felt that people don't accept me as a Welsh woman because of the colour of my skin. Things like this just confirm that."

When people from Wales complete the census in two years, according to the draft version, there will be a box for white people noting that they identify as Welsh, English, Scottish, Northern Irish or British.

But for ethnic minority groups, there will not be a similar box to represent those who count themselves as Welsh - only British.

The question offered in Scotland is different, where people from ethnic minorities can tick a box if they are British, Scottish or otherwise.

The previous 2011 census had a similar lack of options for Welsh people.

Yasmin Begum, a writer and activist from Cardiff of Welsh and Pakistani heritage, tweeted about the issue, saying: "I'm Welsh Pakistani, not British Asian."

I'm Welsh Pakistani, not British Asian. For years I've said that anglocentric approaches to data census was erasing the real life embodiment and existence of Welsh people of colour in Wales: a thread https://t.co/ZJ8ScrXEBh — Yasmin (@punkistani93) November 23, 2019

Gwynedd council has asked the ONS to consider the categories again.

"It's very important that they re-think this question," Councillor Nia Jeffreys said.

"How it is worded, with only the choice of black British or Asian British, it's like forcing people to choose between being Welsh or being black or Asian. It's not acceptable."

The ONS said people would be able to identify as they wished.

"We've engaged widely with users in Wales and are proposing that anyone wishing to identify as "Welsh" and another category (including 'Asian or Asian British' and 'Black, Black British, Caribbean or African') will be able to do so by completing one of the write-in options," a spokesman said.