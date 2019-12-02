Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption South Wales Police said the incident involved a grey Mitsubishi ASX

A woman has died of her injuries after being hit by a car.

The 76-year-old from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was knocked over on Cowbridge Road in Pontyclun at about 14:40 GMT on Saturday.

South Wales Police said she was was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but had since died of her injuries.

The force wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident involving a grey Mitsubishi ASX.