Image copyright Welsh Hearts Image caption Chris Morse has been invited by Welsh Hearts to launch their annual 5k Santa Dash around Cardiff Bay

A man with no family history of heart problems says a screening at a gym saved his life.

Chris Morse, 33, attended a Welsh Hearts screening at David Lloyd gym in Cardiff last April - and was sent to hospital immediately.

He was diagnosed with a large aortic aneurysm, bicuspid aortic valve and a severely enlarged left ventricle.

Mr Morse underwent open heart surgery at University of Hospital Wales and is now back to full health.

Mr Morse, from Carmarthen, said: "I hadn't previously suffered from any heart-related problems, and thought I was in good physical health.

"I would never have even contemplated going for a heart check-up had I not been at the gym the day of the Welsh Hearts screening clinic.

"Thankfully the surgery was a success, and six months on, I am back to full health and feeling great."

Mr Morse said his parents and brother received follow-up checks, which came back all-clear with no issues.

He has urged people to attend screening clinics even if they do not believe there is an issue.

"It will take a matter of minutes and could undoubtedly save your life, as I am sure it did for me."

Welsh Hearts charity director Sharon Owen said: "So many heart conditions go undetected in young people, because they're seemingly fit and healthy.

"To know that our heart screening initiative has picked up conditions that would have turned out to be fatal really emphasises the importance of heart screening, because it could have been a very different story if Chris hadn't been at the gym on that day."

Mr Morse has been invited by Welsh Hearts to launch their annual 5k Santa Dash around Cardiff Bay on 8 December.