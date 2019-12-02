Wales

A55: A cow on grass near the major road has closed it

  • 2 December 2019
Cow on road Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption Traffic cameras show vehicles queuing as emergency services deal with the cow

A major road has been closed in both directions because a cow is "on the loose" on a grass verge.

The A55 North Wales Expressway in Denbighshire is shut between Junction 28 for Rhuallt and Waen and Junction 29 Pant-y-Dulath.

Traffic cameras show queuing vehicles.

Emergency services are at the scene trying to assist with the cow described as being "on the loose on the grass next to the road", by monitoring service Inrix.

