Image copyright Wectu Image caption Richards-Good was tracked down using CCTV footage, Cardiff Crown Court was told

An "enthusiastic" member of a far-right group has been sentenced for posting racist and homophobic graffiti around Cardiff.

Elliot Richards-Good, of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, was 18 when he sprayed Nazi-related graffiti and other abusive words on buildings in 2018, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

In July, he pleaded guilty to 11 offences, including racial hatred.

He was sentenced to 16 months in a young offender institution.

Richards-Good was a member of the white supremacist System Resistance Network (SRN) and a former student at Cardiff University.

He daubed racist graffiti and put up abusive and insulting posters in the city the night before an anti-racist rally in the city in March 2018, and the following month to "celebrate" Adolf Hitler's birthday, the court heard.

Officers from the Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit tracked Richards-Good down using CCTV footage.

He pleaded guilty in July to displaying threatening, abusive or insulting written material with intent to stir up racial hatred, causing racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, possessing threatening written material to stir up racial hatred and possessing written material with a view to stirring up racial or sexual-orientation hatred.

On sentencing Richards-Good, Judge Eleri Rees told him: "You were an enthusiastic and active member of SRN, and you filmed your activities with a view to recruiting others.

"You describe yourself as a fascist, and demonstrate very little insight into the reaction you have caused."

She said his actions had caused "some distress" to the local community.

Christopher Rees, defending, described Richards-Good as "naive, vulnerable and immature, and suffering from undiagnosed autism", which he said was "a significant mitigating feature in this case".