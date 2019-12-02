Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened between Llanerful and Four Crosses near Welshpool

An oil tanker has overturned on a main road after hitting a set of temporary traffic lights.

The crash happened just before 10:00 GMT on the A458 between Talerddig Road in Llanerfyl and the B4385 in Four Crosses near Welshpool, Powys.

Traffic Wales said the road was closed in both directions and was causing long delays in the area.

It urged motorists to find an alternative route and said temporary diversions had been put in place.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Llanfair Caereinion, Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Newtown were sent to the scene.

No casualties have been reported.