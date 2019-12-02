Image copyright Roberts family Image caption Colin Roberts died after being hit by a car on the M4 on Saturday

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on the M4 was adventurous and "lived life to the full", his family has said.

Colin Roberts was struck by a grey Audi Q3 on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 47 and 48, at Grovesend, Swansea on Saturday.

The 69-year-old, from Ystradgynlais, Powys, died at the scene.

South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A statement, released by police on behalf of Mr Roberts' family, said: "Throughout his life he drove lorries and had a passion for motorbikes and more recently he had taken to skiing.

"That was our Colin, always living life to the full and looking for the next adventure."

Known as "Col Boy" he would "do anything for anybody", his family added.

"To lose him in these circumstances is heart-breaking, when he had so much to live for and so much more to give," the statement continued.