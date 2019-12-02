Image copyright Google Image caption The school is closed on Monday as investigations continue

The "unexplained" death of a 31-year-old teaching assistant is being investigated by police.

His body was found on Sunday at a house in Brackla, Bridgend, and a post-mortem examination found no evidence of assault or injury.

Ysgol Bryn Castell in Bryncethin, which has 147 pupils, was closed on Monday as officers investigated the man's death.

Bridgend council said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the member of staff at this difficult time."

South Wales Police said an inquest would be held in due course, and requested the man's family was allowed privacy.

Ysgol Bryn Castell describes itself as a community day special school, which provides education for pupils aged seven to 19 years old with complex emotional, social and behavioural special educational needs.

A message on the school's Twitter feed from head teacher Helen Ridout said: "Apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, YBC is closed for all pupils on Monday 2nd December 2019. Mrs Ridout."