Man dies after crash that closed A55 in Northop
- 2 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a crash on Sunday evening.
Firefighters cut the man, in his 30s, free from the wreckage of the car he was in and he was airlifted to hospital, but died of his injuries.
It happened at about 19:00 GMT in Flintshire, between Junction 33 and 33A of the A55, towards Northop.
The road was closed westbound and North Wales Police appealed for witnesses. No other vehicles were involved.