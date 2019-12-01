Pedestrian hit by car on M4 dies near Grovesend, Swansea
- 1 December 2019
A man died when he was hit by a car on the M4 at Swansea.
South Wales Police said he was struck by a grey Audi Q3 on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 47 and 48 at Grovesend, at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.
He died of his injuries at the scene.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward as well as anyone with dashcam footage. The road was closed for about five hours for investigation works.