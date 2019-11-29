Aberavon beach: Bones discovery prompts police investigation
- 29 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Bones have been found on a beach prompting a police investigation.
South Wales Police said it received a call on Friday after the discovery on Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot.
The bones have been sent for analysis, the force added.
It is not yet known if the remains are human or animal.