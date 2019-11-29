Image copyright Google Image caption Carmarthenshire council said 193 pupils at Ysgol Bro Myrddin are off sick with a stomach bug

Nearly 200 pupils at a Carmarthen secondary school are off sick with suspected norovirus.

Carmarthenshire council confirmed 193 of the 893 pupils at Ysgol Bro Myrddin have stayed home.

The school asked parents to ensure affected children do not return within 48 hours of sickness, after seeking advice from Public Health Wales (PHW).

PHW said investigations were ongoing into the source and cause of the illness but norovirus is suspected.

Siôn Lingard, consultant in health protection for PHW, said: "Norovirus has typical symptoms of sudden onset of profuse vomiting and/or diarrhoea, but in most people it is self-limiting and subsides within 72 hours."

He advised people who are unwell to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after using the toilet and before preparing food, and not to share towels with others.

Alcohol gels and wipes were not effective against norovirus, he added.