Image caption Robert Pugh denies 10 other charges of indecent assault against three boys

A former climbing instructor has been found not guilty of three charges of historical child abuse.

A judge directed the jury to find Robert Pugh not guilty of the allegations due to a lack of evidence.

Mr Pugh, 75, of Cardiff, still faces 10 other charges of indecent assault of three boys at Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre in the Brecon Beacons during the 1980s and 1990s.

He denies all the charges at Cardiff Crown Court.

All three victims allege they were under the age of 16 when Mr Pugh started abusing them at the outdoor pursuits centre.

The court heard they were subjected to a "pattern of abuse".

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre at the foot of Pen-y-Fan has been part of Cardiff council's education service since 1971

One of the boys said Mr Pugh would enter his room and tried to "cuddle and then put his hands in his sleeping bag".

Another alleged he was "petrified" when asked to share a tent with Mr Pugh on a camping trip and was taken to a pub and given beer, despite only being 15.

The jury heard the third man came forward after media reports of the trial earlier this year.

The prosecution said this complainant was also taken to a pub regularly and was forced to share a double bed with Mr Pugh during a skiing trip, when he tried to touch his genitals in the night.

The trial continues.