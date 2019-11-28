Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It was absolutely horrific for the two ladies"

Two brothers stormed into a double glazing firm and threatened to kill staff over money they thought was owed to their father.

The Cottrell brothers, Rhys, 28, and Jordan, 24, of Pontypool, Torfaen, were caught on CCTV barging into Window Doctor in Cwmbran on 31 July.

They screamed and swore at Hayley Jones and Nicola Thurston, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The pair admitted affray and received four-month suspended prison sentences.

Business owner Dean Cubitt, 53, described their punishment as a "slap on the wrist".

'Horrific'

Speaking after the court case, he said the brothers had arrived at the office after he had sacked their father and refused to pay him a bonus.

"It was absolutely horrific for the two ladies," he said.

"They were shouting and screaming threats and, as Nicola was trying to call the police, they snatched the phone out of her hand and hung it up.

"I was lucky that I wasn't in the office as it's clear that if I was, there would have been violence.

"When they left, Nicky called the police and the operator heard Jordan come back into the office and threaten her."