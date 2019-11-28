Image copyright DALE COASTGUARD

A section of the Wales Coast Path is being "monitored" by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority after a cliff collapse.

HM Coastguard Dale had earlier cordoned off the area at Red Cliff, Marloes, Pembrokeshire.

It wrote on Facebook that the collapse "may be still active" and warned the public to avoid the location.

The national park authority said it had inspected the area and a decision taken not to close the section.

A spokesman said it had been "monitoring the Pembrokeshire Coast Path near Marloes Sands for the past few days following a recent landslide in the area" that had resulted in a crack in the surface of the path.

A spokesman said: "Following an inspection by park authority officers responsible for the management of the route earlier today, a decision was taken not to close this section of coast path.

"The route will continue to be monitored at this location and appropriate action will be taken if necessary."